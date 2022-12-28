Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Up 177.8% in December

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at 34.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. Talanx has a 1 year low of 34.49 and a 1 year high of 34.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Talanx from €49.50 ($52.66) to €49.00 ($52.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

