Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tapinator Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TAPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.74.
Tapinator Company Profile
