Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

