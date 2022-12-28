Tenset (10SET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,497.30

Tenset (10SET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $107.81 million and approximately $118,497.30 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Tenset alerts:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,376,849 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

