The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Insider Claire Finn Buys 2,576 Shares

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Claire Finn purchased 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £19,886.72 ($24,000.39).

Shares of Law Debenture stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 771 ($9.30). 67,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 760.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of £986.12 million and a P/E ratio of 626.83. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 649 ($7.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 834.32 ($10.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

