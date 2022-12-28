Theta Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.46 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Theta Network has a total market cap of $753.78 million and $13.46 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00004538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.48 or 0.05450628 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.23 or 0.29365031 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.