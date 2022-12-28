Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in December

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on THNCF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thinkific Labs to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thinkific Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

