Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of THBRF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 27,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

