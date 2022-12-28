thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 145.5% in December

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.6 %

thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 4,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.01. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

