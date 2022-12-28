TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in December

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TILT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLLTF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,015. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

