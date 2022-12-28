TiraVerse (TVRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $898,689.74

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, TiraVerse has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar. TiraVerse has a market cap of $898,689.74 and $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

