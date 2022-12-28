Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.13 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00012537 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.13 billion and approximately $54.37 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.321344 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $54,081,459.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

