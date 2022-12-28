Traders Buy Large Volume of Western Union Put Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,664 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average daily volume of 3,020 put options.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Western Union

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Western Union by 24.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,730,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 344,554 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 27.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 251,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

