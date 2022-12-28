Traders Buy Large Volume of Western Union Put Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,664 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average daily volume of 3,020 put options.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Western Union by 24.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,730,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 344,554 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 27.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 251,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

