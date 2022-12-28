Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Target by 5.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Target by 5.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

