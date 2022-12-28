TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 127,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,311. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

