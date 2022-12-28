TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,971 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,230,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.86. 23,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

