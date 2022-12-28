two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TWO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TWO in the third quarter worth $110,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in TWO by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TWO by 29.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in TWO in the first quarter worth $245,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWOA stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,491. TWO has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

