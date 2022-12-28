UMA Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00009059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $103.47 million and $4.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.