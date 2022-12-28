Uniswap Price Tops $4.98 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.79 billion and $61.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00030022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00401268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.04231246 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $50,026,770.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

