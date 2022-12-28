UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 6.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 59,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,279,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DBS Vickers started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $779.55 million, a PE ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UP Fintech Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

