UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 6.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 59,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,279,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DBS Vickers started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UP Fintech Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $779.55 million, a PE ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Featured Stories
