Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UBA opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $757.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

