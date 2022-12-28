Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.94. 36,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,665. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81.

