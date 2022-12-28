Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

