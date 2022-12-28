Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

