Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.24.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
