Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $192,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,350.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 97,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

