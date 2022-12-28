Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Up 375.1% in December

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 375.1% from the November 30th total of 450,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vapotherm Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 349,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,184. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $21.73.
Insider Activity
In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,327.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at $174,327.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Landry purchased 135,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 303,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,397.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 745,423 shares of company stock worth $634,560. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Vapotherm
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
