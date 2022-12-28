Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Up 375.1% in December

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 375.1% from the November 30th total of 450,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vapotherm Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 349,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,184. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,327.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at $174,327.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Landry purchased 135,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 303,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,397.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 745,423 shares of company stock worth $634,560. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

Vapotherm Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 180.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,350 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.