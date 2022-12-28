Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $30.10 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,739.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,674,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,674,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353 in the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,666,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

