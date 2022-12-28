Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Tops $24.32 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $1.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010723 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

