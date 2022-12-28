Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Down 5.6%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.21 and last traded at $121.00. Approximately 3,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
