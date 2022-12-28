Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.38

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.79). Viad had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $382.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.