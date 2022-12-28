VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $34.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

