Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 675.0% in December

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Viking Energy Group Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 77,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
About Viking Energy Group
