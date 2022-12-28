Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 675.0% in December

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 77,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About Viking Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

