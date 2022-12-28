Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.12. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $439.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $88,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $235,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.