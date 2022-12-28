Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 842 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,707. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

