Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP remained flat at $22.24 during trading on Wednesday. 2,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,469. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

