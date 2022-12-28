Waltonchain Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $294,831.20 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,525,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,550,315 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

