WAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $105.03 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,328,063,626 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,327,741,422.6765795 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04732565 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,115,921.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

