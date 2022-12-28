Wirtual One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,995.74 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $48,995.74 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

