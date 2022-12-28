Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Hits $0.0543 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.53 billion and $1.15 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.48 or 0.05450628 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.23 or 0.29365031 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05342669 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $619,205.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

