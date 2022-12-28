Wrapped Velas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,338.09 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $2,338.09 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02253179 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,000.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

