YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006044 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.98 million and $218,262.26 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

