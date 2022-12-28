ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 54959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
ZoomerMedia Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$29.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
ZoomerMedia Company Profile
ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.
