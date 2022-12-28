Zscaler Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,598 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,292 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $105.90 and a 52 week high of $332.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,478 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

