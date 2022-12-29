12,041 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after purchasing an additional 454,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,683,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $53.90.

