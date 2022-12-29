13,394 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Tompkins Financial makes up about 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $129,477.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

