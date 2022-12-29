1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in December

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

1933 Industries stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 183,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.