1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in December

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
1933 Industries stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 183,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
1933 Industries Company Profile
