1inch Network (1INCH) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $293.94 million and $13.75 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $902.83 or 0.05438148 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00496232 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.30 or 0.29402256 BTC.
1inch Network Token Profile
1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,885,667 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.
Buying and Selling 1inch Network
