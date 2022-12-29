249 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

