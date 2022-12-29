2,585 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.55 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.