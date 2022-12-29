3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $10.54.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1213 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3i Group Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,734 ($20.93) to GBX 1,816 ($21.92) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

